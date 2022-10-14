West Northamptonshire couples planning to tie the knot can say 'I do' to booking weddings online

Couples getting ready to tie the knot can now say ‘I do’ to booking their wedding events online in West Northamptonshire.

The one-stop facility, developed by both West and North Northamptonshire councils, means ceremonies, civil partnerships and registrations can be booked on an easy-to-use website.

It allows reservations for a marriage registration in the council Register Office room or a registrar’s attendance to perform a marriage ceremony at a licenced venue within the district.

This streamlined system removes the need for manual cross checking and communication between council staff and customers, which can take considerable time.

The online booking service is instant. Customers will need to register an account before checking available dates and times.

They can also submit bespoke wedding vows, music and readings of choice and requests for any specific requirements for the big day.

Cllr Mike Hallam, cabinet member for corporate services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Like many face-to-face services in recent years, the registration service and the arrangements for weddings have been particularly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This change to the service will make it easier for everyone to book or change wedding arrangements.