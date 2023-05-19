West Northamptonshire children's home rated 'inadequate' due to 'widespread failures'

A Northamptonshire children’s home where inspectors found “widespread failures” and that staff were “unable” to stop children going missing has been rated inadequate.

Ofsted visited the West Northamptonshire home, which is run by Children and Adolescents Placement Provisions Ltd, for the second time this year in April.

The home supports vulnerable children and young people aged 16 to 18.

A children's home in West Northamptonshire has been rated 'inadequate'.

A bathroom had no working lock and an office door was broken, compromising people’s confidentiality.

Inspectors found “a very serious disclosure” by one resident was only written as a record in a meeting rather than being appropriately escalated.

They said children living at the home had alleged they had “come to harm” in the community, while “unsafe” ways in which medication was administered led to a “serious incident” involving one child.

A local authority social worker said the home was “chaotic”. A new interim manager had been appointed and had started to implement some improvements by April, the report said.

But Ofsted said there were still critical gaps in some staff members’ training, including one member of staff who had not completed their mandatory training before starting work there.

Care plans were “not clear and “not always followed by staff”. In the case of one child, there was no evidence a care plan existed.

Ofsted rated the home as inadequate in all areas. It had previously rated it as requiring improvement when it undertook its last full inspection in April 2022. It found multiple problems on an assurance visit in February, including pro-drug graffiti and worn carpets.

Children and Adolescents Placement Provisions Ltd was approached to comment. In March, it said it felt Ofsted’s previous visit had led to a report that was in parts “inaccurate”.