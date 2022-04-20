‘We’re delighted’: Housing association Northampton Partnership Homes celebrates reaccreditation

West Northamptonshire Council’s housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), is celebrating after its support service gained reaccreditation.

NPH’s support service was assessed by Erosh, the national network for older people’s housing and support service, who commended NPH for showing a “strong commitment” to supporting residents across all groups.

Housing team manager at NPH, James Clarke, said: “This reaccreditation is great news for our service, and the residents we support.

The support team at Northampton Partnership Homes.

"We work hard to help residents manage their tenancies and stay in their homes, while also improving their wellbeing, and we’re delighted that this has been recognised again.”

NPH’s support service is a team of specialist support and welfare staff, who work with a wide range of residents needing support to manage their tenancies. They include care leavers, survivors of domestic abuse, hoarders, people struggling with addiction and those experiencing mental health problems.

The team offers support with budgeting and managing finances, helping to claim benefits, accessing specialists, and gaining the skills needed to live independently.

Erosh highlighted several areas of particularly good practice in its report, including the work NPH has done on installing smart smoke alarms in more than 440 vulnerable residents’ homes.

The devices allow NPH to monitor the alarm’s battery life to keep them in good working order. The alarms additionally alert the emergency services directly if smoke is detected in homes, allowing them to get to the scene as quickly as possible in situations where every second counts.

These smoke alarms work alongside the lifelines that support officers install in many homes, providing residents with round the clock support from a telecare provider in case of falls, illness or other emergencies.

NPH has reclaimed more than £269,000 in income – including unclaimed benefits, government support and charity grants - for residents in the last year.

Mr Clarke continued: "With the cost of living going up, we know that the service will be vital to residents. We’d encourage anyone struggling with anything that makes it difficult for them to manage their tenancy to get in touch with us as quickly as possible, we’re here to help.”