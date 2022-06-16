A couple from a Northamptonshire village are set to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this month (June).

Jenifer and Fred Smith, from Sandy Lane in Harpole, first got together in October 1952 and married on June 22, 1957.

Jen said: "We met at Heyford Fayre at the Heyford Feast on October 19 1952, I was 15 and Fred was 17.

Fred and Jen have been married for 65 years

"We met at the fayre in a gang, Fred was with his Harpole mates and I was with the Heyford girls.

"I was brought up on a farm in Heyford and Fred used to come over on his bike; my dad didn't used to approve of us seeing boys so we had to meet on the quiet.

"We got married in 1957 and then bought this house in 1959 and have been here ever since."

Jen, who is now 85, worked at Heygates for a decade before leaving to become a mother, while Fred, who is 87, worked at Phipps Brewery in Bridge Street for 33 years.

The pair said: "We had three sons: Nick first, then Robin, then Tim. They eventually all got married and now we've got six grandchildren: Amy, Annabell, Hannah, Sammie, Francesca and Amelia. And two great grandchildren: Joe and Tom."

The couple have long been retired, with Fred spending his days enjoying his beautifully kept garden and Jen being heavily involved in the Harpole Heritage Society.

But what has been their secret to a happy and successful marriage?

The pair said: "It's give and take. Looking after each other. We're a team. It's been teamwork mainly.

"We've had a good marriage, we don't argue, we've done a lot together. We've enjoyed ourselves."

They plan on celebrating their Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary with a barbeque at their son Tim's home - and they are expecting a surprise.

Jen and Fred said: "We're waiting to see if we'll get a letter from the Queen. There's a family secret going on that we're waiting to see what it is.

"Our daughter in law, Elaine, borrowed our marriage certificate so we're waiting to see. We don't think the Queen will turn up.