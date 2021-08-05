Wellingborough woman wanted after missing court date
She failed to appear before the bench on November 20 last year
A Wellingborough woman charged over a shop theft is wanted after she failed to appear in court.
Now 34-year-old Sylvia Jean Edmonds is being sought by officers after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 34-year-old Sylvia Jean Edmonds of Wellingborough.
"A warrant for her arrest was issued by Northampton Magistrates’ Court after she failed to appear before the bench on November 20 last year.
"Edmonds was due before the courts after being charged with theft from a shop in Wellingborough on February 14, 2020.
"Anyone who sees Edmonds, or has information about her whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 20000615052."