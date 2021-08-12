Wellingborough woman on the run after failing to turn up at court
Northants Police are asking for the public's help
A Wellingborough woman who failed to appear at court is being sought by Northants Police.
Northampton Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest on June 15, 2021 of Stacey Lee Winkle of Hill Street of Wellingborough.
The alleged offences stretch back to 2019 - driving without insurance in Wellingborough, failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding the location of 30-year-old Stacey Lee Winkle of Wellingborough.
"She is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court after being charged with driving offences.
"Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 210000353627."