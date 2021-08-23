Wellingborough village burglary CCTV image released by police
The incidents have been linked
A CCTV image of two people thought to be involved in a series of linked burglaries of designer goods from properties in and around Great Doddington has been released by police.
Early morning handbag and perfume burglaries in the Wellingborough villages had been linked where two men targeted homes after breaking windows to gain access.
Within the space of about two hours in the early hours of Saturday, July 24, Wellingborough Rugby Club and homes in Great Doddington had been broken into and items stolen.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers have release CCTV of two people they wish to identify following burglaries in the Earls Barton Road and Cutthroat Lane areas of Great Doddington.
"The incidents happened in the early hours of Saturday, July 24, and a number of items were stolen.
"We believe the people in the images may be able to help us with our enquiries and anyone who recognises them is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident number 21000413963."