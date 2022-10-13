Wellingborough Tesla driver killed after car crashes into Lincolnshire ditch

A man from Wellingborough has died after his car crashed into a ditch in Lincolnshire after police received a call at 10.25pm last night (October 12).

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Stamford Road, Carlby.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the single-vehicle collision close to the border with Rutland.

File picture

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A grey Tesla Model 3 electric car was located in a ditch, at the side of the road. The driver, a man in his 30s from the Wellingborough area of Northamptonshire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”