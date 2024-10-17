Wellingborough teenager's family back free water safety courses in memory of Ronalds who drowned in River Nene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a teenager who drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Nene has urged people to sign up to free water safety courses in his memory.

Staff at Waendel Leisure Centre hosted the first course for Ronalds Abele’s parents Thomas and Laura, his siblings, and the teenager’s friends who had been present when the tragedy took place.

As well as a classroom session, the group ventured into the swimming pool – some going back into water for the first time since Ronalds’ death.

Dad Thomas said: “I think he would have been proud to see all this friends there. They were there to learn and were engaged, asking questions. They thought it was important and that’s a good thing.”

Ronalds Abele - parents Thomas and Laura - the session in the pool/family picture/ Waendel Leisure Centre

With the subject so close to their hearts, swimming instructor Rachel Parish was careful to take the session slowly.

She said: “We were very careful not to push anyone too far and tried to encourage participants within their limits, bearing in mind the emotional sensitivity of this situation.

“We feel that it is our responsibility, as a leisure centre providing swimming lessons to children and adults alike, to reach as many people as possible and share the water safety message, not only during these courses, but as a standard part of our swimming lesson programme.

Ronalds Abele's family have been campaigning to improve water safety measures and education/National World

“We were pleased with how the initial course went, but as with anything, we can make changes to improve the course with each session delivered.”

Three more courses have been planned for December, January and March.

Thomas said: “It really was an eye-opener. We learnt how to react when you fall in cold water – how to stay calm. It was tough, but Rachel could sense the room.

“It was the first time my children had been in water since Ronalds died. We were really impressed with them.”

In the pool Water Safety Course Waendel Leisure Centre

The Waendal Leisure Centre's new Water Safety Awareness Course is being funded as part of the Skills for Sustainability Programme devised by Marion Turner-Hawes and hosted by Glamis Hall For All, through the Wellingborough Climate Action Project.

She said: “The session on Saturday was the pilot for the course, and was offered to Ronalds' family and friends in the first instance.

“After this, three further courses are planned before the end of March 2025, with the first being on Saturday, December 21 from 3pm to 7.30pm.

“Each class is free but people might like to make a donation to funds being collected by Ronalds’ family to improve water and river safety in our area.”

To book a place on the December water safety course, go to www.ticketsource/glamishall and search by date.

Thomas added: “We want something positive to come out of what happened to Ronalds. It’s really important that people sign up.”

Rachel added: “I'd like to thank my colleagues at team Waendel as well as our resident Royal Life Saving Society tutor/swim coordinator Michal Cieszczyk and our lifeguard Max Bailey who helped me with arrangements for this course.

“We look forward to working closely with Thomas, Laura and Marion to develop this essential information going forward.”

Two further dates are Saturday, January 11, 2025 and Saturday, March 1 with both sessions from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Email [email protected] to sign up.