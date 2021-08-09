Wellingborough teenage stabbing victim officially named
He was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening
The tragic victim of a fatal stabbing on a Wellingborough's Queensway estate has been named officially by the authorities.
Sixteen-year-old Dylan Holliday died of his injuries despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life after he was stabbed in the Shelley Road area.
Officers were called at about 5.45pm on Thursday evening to Brooke Close to reports that a boy had been stabbed.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesmansaid: "The victim has been named as 16-year-old Dylan Holliday. A team of detectives are working round the clock to bring those responsible for his death to justice.
"Specialist officers continue to support Dylan’s family and our thoughts remain with them. We ask that their privacy is respected at this exceptionally difficult time."