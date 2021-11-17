Wellingborough taxi driver racially abused and punched by man who booked cab

A Wellingborough taxi driver was punched and racially abused by a man who had booked his cab from outside a popular town centre pub.

The incident took place outside The Gloucester pub in Church Street when two white bearded men were picked up by the taxi they had booked.

After getting into the car, they starting an argument with the driver over the fare between 10.30pm and 11.10pm on Thursday, November 11.

The taxi was pulled up in Church Street

One man racially abused him and then punched him in the head then they both got out.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward with any information.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The man who abused the taxi driver is described as white, aged 30 to 40, around 5ft 6in and 5ft 7in, and of slim build. He had short dark hair and a short beard, and wore a dark coloured cap and dark clothing.

"The man with him is described as white, aged 30 to 40, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in, of slim build and with a ginger beard. He also wore dark clothing.