Wellingborough shop customer hit in face with bottle during suspected shoplifting incident - CCTV issued

CCTV images of two men wanted by police in connection with an investigation into an incident that left a shop customer with facial injuries has been issued.

Northants Police has released images of two men they wish to speak following the assault at the M&S Food Store in London Road, Wellingborough on Wednesday, March 5.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, March 5, a customer at M&S sustained a facial injury which required medical attention after they were hit with a bottle after challenging two suspected shoplifters.

“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

CCTV images from M&S Food in Wellingborough/Northants Police

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 25000129082 when providing any information.

A previous version of this story said it was a staff member who was hit in the face – this was from information given to us by the police.