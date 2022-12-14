Wellingborough School 'extremely proud' of Strictly star Hamza Yassin as he prepares for final

Students and staff of Wellingborough School where one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalists was once a pupil are backing their inspirational student.

Wildlife cameraman and TV presenter Hamza Yassin attended the school for four years from 2004 to 2008.

The 32-year-old, famed for his long hair, has been put through his paces by professional partner Jowita Przystal – losing more than a stone in weight over the 13 weeks.

Headmaster of Wellingborough School, Andrew Holman said: “The excitement within the school started from the very moment that it was announced that Hamza was going to be on Strictly.

"There are some staff who remember him from his time here, and have fond stories to tell, and there are others in our community who know him from his work as Ranger Hamza, or on shows such as Countryfile.

"His journey through Strictly has enabled us to get behind someone that we think of as ‘one of us’. The school has always been extremely proud of its former students, and the Old Wellingburian community is connected and vibrant; students here can see in Hamza an example of the art of the possible, and he really does embody our spirit of giving things a go, and having a can-do approach to life. He really is an inspiration.”

Sudanese-born Hamza moved to Northampton when he was eight, where his parents still live.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał during the semi-finals

After studying for a degree in Zoology with Conservation from Bangor University and a Masters in Biological Imaging and Photography from the University of Nottingham, he moved to the Scottish Highlands.

CBeebies viewers will know Hamza for appearing as Ranger Hamza in the programme Let’s Go For a Walk.

Hamza is not the first Old Wellingburian to appear on the show. In 2017, former Wellingborough School pupil, pop star and vicar of Finedon Rev Richard Coles took to the dance floor as one of the 15 celebrities trying to claim the glitterball trophy in the 15th series of the hit BBC One show.

