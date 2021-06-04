Wellingborough pub welcomes Joe Lycett's Got Your Back stars for lunch

Staff at an award-winning Wellingborough pub had extra special guests yesterday as they welcomed the stars and crew of a Channel 4 show who were filming in the area.

Customers and employees of The Queen's Head in Broad Green were thrilled to accommodate comedian Joe Lycett, 'sidekick' Mark Silcox and guest presenter Debbie McGee.

Taking a break from filming the crew of about 15 booked in for a slap-up lunch of pub grub.

Joe Lycett, Debbie McGee and Mark Silcox take a break from filming at the Queen's Head

Management team member Michelle Barritt said: "The whole crew and Joe Lycett, Debbie McGee and Mark Silcox were totally charming. We had no idea the table booking was for them so was a total surprise to see them sitting there. It was a pleasure to serve them.

"Our chef Kayleigh was ecstatic to have cooked for them. We had feedback from Mark Silcox saying they enjoyed our hospitality very much."

It is believed that the team from Joe Lycett's Got Your Back have been travelling around the county in a Top Gear-style episode.

Mr Lycett can be seen presenting The Great British Sewing Bee on BBC One but hosts his own show - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - on Channel 4 with his assistant and fellow comedian Mark Silcox.

Former magician's assistant Debbie McGee was a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing and as well as hosting her own radio show, is a regular panelist on Loose Women.

Operations manager Brendan O'Rourke said: "We have no idea how they found out about us. It was really nice that they chose to support a local pub rather than a chain.