Wellingborough pedestrian in serious condition after crash

A 53-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries after crash in Wellingborough' s Victoria Road this morning (Tuesday).

The man, who was carrying a distinctive large backpack, was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward to the incident that took place at about 9.50am.

File picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Victoria Road, Wellingborough.

"The incident happened at about 9.50am this morning (August 3) when a blue Ford Fiesta travelling towards Midland Road was in collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Newcomen Road.

"The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. At the time of the incident, he was carrying a distinctive large backpack.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and those that have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the collision, to please contact us as soon as possible.