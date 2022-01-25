Wellingborough pedestrian has leg amputated after three-car crash

A Wellingborough pedestrian had to have his leg amputated after a three-car crash on an estate road on Sunday (January 23).

The 55-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Muirfield Road at 5pm involving him, a silver Kia XCeed, a black VW Golf and a silver Ford Transit.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance where he had his left leg amputated as a result of the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Muirfield Road, Wellingborough.

"The incident happened at 5pm on Sunday, January 23, and involved a silver Kia XCeed, a black VW Golf, a silver Ford Transit and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian - a 55-year-old man - was taken to University Hospital Coventry and sadly had to have his left leg amputated as a result of the collision.