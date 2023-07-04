A confrontation between people attending a party in Bluebell Close, Wellingborough resulted in a man pulling out a knife.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three men started an argument – one of who was armed with a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three males started a confrontation in which one of the males had a knife.

Bluebell Close

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about those involved.”