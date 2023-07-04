News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Wellingborough party-goer pulls out knife after 'confrontation'

The incident took place on Friday, June 30
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST

A confrontation between people attending a party in Bluebell Close, Wellingborough resulted in a man pulling out a knife.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three men started an argument – one of who was armed with a blade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm and midnight during a party, when two or three males started a confrontation in which one of the males had a knife.

Bluebell CloseBluebell Close
Bluebell Close
Most Popular

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about those involved.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000403930 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.