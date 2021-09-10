Wellingborough off-road bike nuisance 'will not be tolerated' as police clamp down

A series of incidents in Wellingborough has seen police issue a warning that a 'zero-tolerance approach' will be taken against motorcycle nuisance in the town.

Earlier this week, officers warned that enforcement action would be taken 'without exception' to anyone who ignores their warning.

And they are now requesting footage after a number of off-road bikes have been seen in the town in the town today (Friday), flouting the law and ignoring the force's request.

Police - file picture

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “We are currently dealing with a number of off-road motorcycles in Wellingborough and this behaviour will not be tolerated because it causes real community concern.

"We cannot accept behaviour that affects the quality of life of the people who live in the area and by riding in this manner, you are not only putting them in danger, you are also putting yourself at risk of a serious collision.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour has been identified as a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and that’s because it’s one of the top issues we see regularly raised by the public across the county. I would ask anyone who has footage of today’s incidents to please contact us on 101 so we can arrange for this footage to be viewed and the offenders dealt with.”

The crackdown is part of Operation Judgement’s month of action which aims to tackle vehicle nuisance with people encouraged to email information to [email protected], as well as continuing to report incidents by calling 101 or, in an emergency, 999.

Police officers in Wellingborough will be targeting nuisance motorcycles with renewed strength following concerns raised by members of the local community.