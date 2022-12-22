Wellingborough murder victim named - he died 17 days after being attacked by three men in his Highfield Road home

A man who died after being attacked in his Wellingborough home has been named as 63-year-old Martin Graham Truett.

Martin was attacked in his home in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm.

He had answered his door to three men wearing black, who said they were from the Border Agency but he was attacked.

Martin Graham Truett

After being taken to hospital, he sadly died 17 days later, on the morning of Monday, December 12.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “We are still very keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time of this attack knocking on doors, or any other suspicious activity.

“I would continue to urge everyone in the local area to review any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage they might have which could help our investigation. No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it.

“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable.”

A murder investigation was launched as a result of his death with detectives continuing to appeal for information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to contact them."