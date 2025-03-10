Wellingborough murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered at scene of fire

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Wellingborough.

Police and firefighters attended the address in Newcomen Road after reports of a fire at around 3am today (Monday, March 10).

Officers found the body of a 43-year-old woman inside and she was declared dead at the scene at 3.30am.

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit have now begun a murder investigation and we are working alongside a very large number of uniformed police officers who are carrying out house to house inquiries in the area.

Police officers have cordoned off roads near the scene in Newcomen Road/National World

“A scene guard will remain in place while our investigations continue. We are appealing for anyone with information to call us, including anyone with access to dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time, to call us on 101, quoting incident number 30 of today, March 10.

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation but will provide further updates in due course.”

Local road closures remain in place around the scene as forensics officers carry out investigations at the flat.

There is a large police presence in the surrounding streets according to witnesses.