Wellingborough mum's worries over mould as housing provider promises inspection

A Wellingborough mum says she’s worried about the health of her family because of mould in her house.

The woman, who did not want to be named, has raised the issue with housing provider Orbit who have promised an inspection.

The bathroom in which most of the decay has built up in the Stream Bank Close home has no window, so condensation has taken its toll resulting in an unsavoury and potentially dangerous collection of mould in the corner of the room.

Residents of Stream Bank Close, Wellingborough have struggled to reduce the mould in their home

The resident said: “I worry as I my dad has health issues.

"I also have low white cells making me prone to infection plus the worry of my two kids developing health problems because of the mould.”

They currently live with three other residents, including children of 16 and six, all of whom have been exposed to the issue. It’s left those affected wondering how to avoid it spreading, with many being provided answers that are simply not wielding effective solutions.

Mould is an issue in homes around the country as heating prices skyrocket, with some have trouble keeping their home well-ventilated in the cold winter months.

The resident of Stream Bank Close has been struggling with the issue for a while

When contacted for comment an Orbit spokesman said: “We take reports of damp, mould and condensation issues extremely seriously and have a damp, mould and condensation policy and procedure, which ensures reports of this nature are referred for inspection and diagnosis.”

“As part of this inspection process, we carry out intensive checks to diagnose the cause of any issues and to establish the presence of any structural defects that may be contributing.”

“In the case of this property, we are aware of the customer’s concerns and will contact the customer to arrange an inspection as a priority.”

Mould has been a huge problem in the UK this autumn and winter season and only recently Housing Secretary Michael Gove claimed that tens of thousands of homes are "not in the state they should be" with mould being one of many problems that can cause long-term health and respiratory issues.

The result of poor ventilation and inadequate heating

