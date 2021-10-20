Wellingborough milkman robbed at knifepoint on Hemmingwell round

A milkman has been robbed at knifepoint by two men while he carried out his early morning rounds on a Wellingborough estate.

He was parked in Nest Farm Crescent when two men came up to his van - one of the men then threatened to stab him and took out a knife.

After a fight in which the milkman was left shaken but physically unharmed, the robbers grabbed a crate from the van and ran off.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a milkman was robbed as he made an early morning delivery in Wellingborough.

"Between 2.40am and 3am on Monday, October 18, the victim was parked in Nest Farm Crescent to make a delivery, when he saw two men approach the back of his van.

"When he challenged them, one threatened to stab him then took out a knife before the pair fought with the victim then fled along Nest Farm Crescent after stealing a crate of products from the milk van. The victim was left very shaken but physically unharmed.

"The man with the knife is described as white with a pale skin tone, aged around 19, around 5ft 9in, of skinny build with short brown hair. He had an English accent and a deep voice, and had a fairly large neck tattoo. He wore a Nike tracksuit with a white tick on the top and white Nike Air Max trainers.

"The second suspect is described as white, aged around 19, around 6ft tall and slim with muscular arms. He had curly dark brown hair worn longer on top and was wearing an Adidas tracksuit.