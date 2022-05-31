Wellingborough man’s Rust Bucket Rally is back

A 2,500-mile charity rally across Europe which is organised by a Wellingborough man is set to make a return after heartbreaking Covid cancellations.

The Rust Bucket Rally, which takes place over four days every June, sees teams drive cars, purchased for £500 or less, across the continent for a chosen charity.

This year they will be fundraising for Prostaid, a local charity who support men suffering from prostate cancer. They’re also raising funds for We Mind & Kelly Matters, another local charity who support people with mental health issues.

Some of the cars participating in this year's Rust Bucket Rally

This is the first time since 2019 that the rally has been able to go ahead.

Rally organiser, Wellingborough’s Carl Baldry, said: “Rust Bucket is like my baby and Covid broke my heart but we’ve had a fantastic response this year with 42 cars signing up.

“We’re already at £25,000 raised, during tricky times as well.”

The 42 teams will set off on Friday at around 1.30am from T3e in Wellingborough.

This year, they are heading to Venice via the Black Forest in Germany, the Stelvio Pass, the San Boldo pass and more.

During their journey through seven countries, there will be overnight stops in Pfullendorf, Venice and Stuttgart.

The Rust Bucket Rally is something anyone can take part in.

Carl said: “We’ve got husband and wife teams, teams of best mates, the joy of Rust Bucket is that there is no class distinction. Everyone is on a level playing field and everyone pays for it out of their own pocket.”

To find out more visit The Rust Bucket Rally website.

