Wellingborough man wanted after skipping court date

A Wellingborough man who failed to appear at court to face a drug charge is being sought by police.

Marshall Thomas Angelo Lacey, 52, was due before Northampton Magistrates in September but did not turn up and today (Wednesday) officers launched an appealing for help to find him.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lacey in connection with the possession of a class A drug in Wellingborough on August 31, 2021.

52-year-old Marshall Thomas Angelo Lacey

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 52-year-old Marshall Thomas Angelo Lacey.

