Wellingborough man, Rayshaw Bailey 20, STOLE Mercedes, CRASHED into barriers and LEGGED IT from police

He was fined for the late-night incident in November
By Alison Bagley
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
A 20-year-old prolific offender from Wellingborough who stole a Mercedes, crashed it into a busy Wellingborough road and then ran away from police has been sentenced.

Rayshaw Dvntai Bailey, previously of Burns Road, Wellingborough, was driving a white Mercedes hire car - taken without the owner’s consent – when he crashed into the central reservation of Turnells Mill Lane.

When officers approached the car, Bailey ran off into a nearby carpark and escaped by in a getaway car – at speed.

Rayshawn Dvntai Bailey, previously of Burns Road, Wellingborough
Northants Police’s lead investigator PC Josh Unsworth, said: “Rayshaw Bailey was very lucky that night as when he lost control of the vehicle, he could have killed himself or others.

“I hope this conviction is a lesson to him and also a deterrent for people who think driving without a licence or without the vehicle owner’s consent is acceptable.”

Bailey was later arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and licence and causing a vehicle to be left in a dangerous position.

At Northampton Crown Court this week (Wednesday, October 25), Bailey was found guilty of the offences and sentenced to 200 hours of community service, disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £774.

In May 2022, Bailey had been banned from his home turf for 12 months after being served with an injunction. He was also banned from associating with others linked to violent street gangs after Northamptonshire Police were granted a gang injunction against him at Northampton County Court.