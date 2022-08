Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Tomas Zarosa, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at crown court.

The 23-year-old of Wellingborough failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 2 this year, after being charged with a drug supply offence in October 2020.

Anyone who sees Zarosa, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000701055.