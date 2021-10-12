Wellingborough man convicted of 'repulsive' sexual assault of man with learning disability

A Wellingborough man has been convicted of sexually assaulting another man with learning disabilities.

David Vanecke, 45, of Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, abused the man in Northampton in March 2019.

The victim bravely told his care worker and the assault was reported to Northamptonshire Police, leading to Vanecke being charged with sexual assault and sexual activity with a mentally disordered male.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Vanecke denied the offences but following a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month he was convicted by a district judge.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Harvey, of Northampton CID, said: “Northamptonshire Police takes all reports of sexual assault very seriously and I urge anyone who has suffered such abuse to come forward and report it – we will investigate it, we will support you, and we will seek justice for you.”

Vanecke is due to appear back in court for sentencing on November 8 and will be placed on the sex offenders’ register.