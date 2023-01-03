Wellingborough man charged after New Year's Eve stabbing on Queensway estate
The incident took place on December 31, 2022
A Wellingborough man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2022).
The victim, a man in his twenties from Wellingborough, was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Keenan Ricardo Salmon, 23, of Queensway, Wellingborough, has been charged with S18 GBH with intent, in connection with this incident.
“It happened on December 31, 2022 at about 1.15pm when a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”