A Wellingborough man found in possession of 107 wraps of Class A drugs has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Abdul Miah, 42, was stopped and searched in Wellingborough on August 9 by police officers who found 95 wraps of heroin, 12 of crack cocaine and a 15g block of uncut crack cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply both Class A drugs, and pleaded guilty at his first court appearance.

Abdul Miah from Wellingborough

On Wednesday, August 23, Miah appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing, where he received 30 months imprisonment for each charge, to be served concurrently.

Miah, of Minerva Way, Wellingborough was also sentenced to 12 months for the breach of a suspended sentence imposed in January for a burglary offence committed in October 2022, making a total of 42 months imprisonment.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jennifer Jacobs, of Operation Revive, said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police.

“Through Operation Revive we are committed to ridding the streets of Wellingborough of those who sell illegal drugs and cause harm to the community.”

And she added: "People living in the town deserve better and we are dedicated to improving their quality of life by targeting those involved in drug crime.”