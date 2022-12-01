Wellingborough knife attack robbers Lewis Symons and Daniel Farrant jailed for stabbing men in head

A pair of Wellingborough robbers who attacked two men leaving them both with knife wounds and head injuries have been jailed.

Lewis Symons, 27, and 30-year-old Daniel Farrant were sentenced to a total of 25 years sentence for the violent robbery in Lea Way.

The two men pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court this week (November 28) – Farrant was given 16 years and Symons was handed nine years.

Farrant left, Symons right.

Detective Inspector Hayley Thurston, senior investigating officer, said: “This was an exceptionally violent attack which could easily have had fatal consequences.

“I am really pleased for the victims therefore that their attackers are now safely behind bars and I hope this helps them continue with their recoveries, both physically and mentally.

“The lengthy sentences handed out reflect the seriousness of the offence and the hard work of the team in gathering all the evidence required to get this case over the line. I would particularly like to thank the officer in the case, Detective Constable James Hannelly, for his work on this investigation.

“Tackling serious violence is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates that determination to bring the offenders of these crimes to justice, and by extension, keep our communities safer.”

On April 6, 2022, Symons and Farrant attacked two men inside a house in Lea Way at about 11.45pm that night.

During the assault, Symons and Farrant demanded money from their two victims, leaving both men with knife wounds and swelling to their heads.

One of them had to be placed in an induced coma as a result and undergo surgery to stop the bleeding.

Symons and Farrant then made off with money and police were called a short time later.

The two men were taken to hospital and although one victim made a full recovery, the other still suffering the consequences of the attack.

Northamptonshire Police’s CID followed multiple lines of enquiry, eventually leading to the arrests of Symons and Farrant.

