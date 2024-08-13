Wellingborough hotel staff ‘shocked and saddened’ after guest dies falling from bedroom window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a Wellingborough hotel staff say they have been left ‘shocked and saddened’ after a guest died falling from a bedroom window.

A murder investigation was launched after a man in his 30s died and continues today with a forensic post-mortem.

Emergency services were called to the Hind Hotel shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, August 11, following reports that a man had fallen from the top floor onto Sheep Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am yesterday (August 12), with the road closed off for several hours while police investigated.

A spokesman for the Hind Hotel said they were ‘sad’ to confirm the death, saying: “Whilst the hotel remains open, the management and staff are shocked and saddened at the tragedy that has unfolded at our historic venue. Our thoughts are with family and friends of the victim at this terrible time.”

Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of the area at the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000478458.

Information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.