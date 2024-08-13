Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation launched in Wellingborough after a man in his 30s died following a fall from a hotel window continues today with a forensic post-mortem.

Emergency services were called to the Hind Hotel shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, August 11, following reports that a man had fallen from the top floor onto Sheep Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am yesterday (August 12), with the road closed off for several hours while police investigated.

A forensic post-mortem examination will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary this afternoon to establish the cause of death. Formal identification of the man will take place following this examination.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team is leading the murder investigation.

He said: “Although an arrest has been made, we would still like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, in particularly anyone who was driving past the hotel and may have captured the incident on dash-com footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was walking in Sheep Street or any businesses in the local vicinity with CCTV footage, and who have yet to come forward, to please do so as a matter of urgency.

“This is a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our team will be working around the clock to establish the full circumstances behind this man’s death.”

A murder investigation was launched after the death of a man who fell from a window on the top flor of The Hind Hotel in Sheep Street, Wellingborough/National World

Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of the area at the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000478458.

Information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.