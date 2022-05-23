Wellingborough girl, 14, chased by park gang in balaclavas

A teenage girl walking through a Wellingborough park has been chased by a gang of five men dressed in balaclavas and North Face branded clothing.

The 14-year-old had been walking across Castlefields Park from Irthlingborough Road towards Park Road, between 8am and 8.15am on Monday, May 16.

She was chased by the men who had been behind some trees but when she ran away they escaped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 14-year-old girl was walking across the park from Irthlingborough Road towards Park Road, when she was chased by a group of five males who came from behind trees.

“The girl ran out of the park and the males, who were dressed in North Face clothing and wearing balaclavas, ran off down Irthlingborough Road.”