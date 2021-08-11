Wellingborough family's tribute to 'best son, brother, cousin and friend' Dylan Holliday

The family of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday, fatally stabbed in Wellingborough, have paid tribute to him in a heartfelt message.

Motorbike fan Dylan died after being stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate in Wellingborough on Thursday, August 5.

In a statement issued through Northants Police Dylan’s family paid tribute to a much-loved son, brother, cousin and friend.

Dylan Holliday

“We’d like to thank all family members and friends for their support at this extremely sad and difficult time.

“It’s very difficult to put into words just how much Dylan meant to so many people.

“He was the best son, brother, cousin and friend we could have asked for.

“He will forever be in our hearts and the memories of his life will stay with us forever.