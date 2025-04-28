Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James McFarlane, who has been serving sentence for possession of a double-barreled shotgun, has been captured by police after escaping from HMP Sudbury.

McFarlane, 46, alongside Jamie Insull absconded from the Derbyshire prison on the morning of April 23, and Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed today (April 28) confirmed the pair had been captured.

A Northants police spokesman said: “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody, between 10pm and 10.20pm yesterday (Sunday, April 27), on the A45 Nene Valley Way, near Earls Barton.

"He remains in police custody currently.”

James McFarlane and Jamie Insull have been found by police

James McFarlane, of Sassoon Mews on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate and also with links to Kettering, admitted possession of a double-barreled shotgun and 14 knuckledusters in March 2024 as well as being charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply at Northampton Crown Court in October 2024. For this, he was handed two years and one month.

Jamie Insull, also captured, was sentenced to three years and two months for assault by beating at Exeter Crown Court in February 2024.