Wellingborough driver assaulted by gang of four men in 'dark clothing' as he parked in bus stop

A man parked in a Wellingborough street was attacked by a gang as he was stopped in a bus bay at about 6.50pm on Wednesday, January 25.

The car driver had stopped outside Tresham College when his vehicle was approached by four men in Church Street.

After opening his door, they assaulted him and then left the scene.

Wellingborough, Church Street bus stops

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was assaulted in his car in Church Street, Wellingborough.

“The offenders, who were all dressed in dark clothing, are believed to have got back into a black vehicle and drove off.

“This is a busy route through the centre of Wellingborough, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have inadvertently captured it on dash-cam footage.”