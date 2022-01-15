Wellingborough DJ's latest track championed by BBC Radio 1

A Wellingborough-born DJ has had her latest release picked as Radio 1’s BBC Introducing track of the week, being play-listed on the main station alongside the likes of Adele and The Weeknd.

Carly Wilford has been forging a a career as a record producer after moving back to her home county just before the start of the pandemic.

As her busy schedule of gigs was cancelled she decided used her time away from clubs - like the Ministry of Sound - and learn to make music at home in lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carly Wilford

Now Carly's track, We Rise, a collaboration with singer Anelisa Lamola, has been picked as the BBC Introducing track of the week to be played on Radio 1.

She said: "It’s such an exciting turning point for me as a producer and I feel proud that I am now living back in the county and can hopefully inspire other local musicians to do the same.

"I decided to step up. At the time there was a statistic that only two per cent of women produced music."

Working on tracks over Zoom she studied with Toolroom Academy with her first track Generation X released on Toolroom Records in January 2021.

Carly Wilford and Anelisa Lamola

She said: "It did amazingly well, getting played by Annie Mac and Danny Howard on Radio 1. I sent my tunes to Kerrie Cosh at BBC Introducing on BBC Radio Northampton who supported heavily.

"My latest release ‘We Rise’ has been picked as BBC Radio 1’s BBC Introducing track of the week, and will be played by Adele Roberts and Greg James."

The former Wollaston School pupil moved to London after starting out as a personal trainer. Getting involved in the music scene, her early career saw her present the Rinse FM breakfast show before taking becoming a DJ.

She has been behind the decks at some of the UK’s most celebrated clubs and festivals including Glastonbury, Parklife, Bestival, Wireless, Reading, Isle of Wight, Citadel and Lovebox as well as Fabric, XOYO and the Ministry of Sound.

Carly in action on the decks

We Rise has been written as response to how people would feel on their return to clubs after the solitude of lockdowns.

It features the vocal talents of Anelisa Lamola who is currently appearing in The Wiz in the West End.

Carly said: "It was written after asking the question - what's the music going to be like when we come out of lockdown? The answer was we will rise again - that's where the energy for the track comes from.

"It has been such a long journey and I have worked really hard. It was a lot of hours spent in front of my computer. When things get tough the arts give people an outlet.

The track is available to download now

"I knew I had a good ear for music but I didn't know if my music was any good - then I realised I was onto something.

"We Rise has such a positive feeling to it. It's the soundtrack to the reopening and reclaiming of our dancefloors as lockdown lifted at the end of last year.

"When I end my set with it and see people recognise the beat and know the words the feeling is surreal but it's an inspiration."

Carly added: "Hopefully it will shine a light on this area. People can live in this area and still make a name for themselves.

"Northamptonshire is a special county and perhaps it's when you've been away that you appreciate that."

Listen to We Rise on Spotify by clicking here. We Rise will be played from all next week on Radio 1.