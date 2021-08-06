Wellingborough community in shock after 16-year-old stabbed to death - 'I fear for my grandson'

Members of the Wellingborough community where a 16-year-old boy died from a fatal stabbing have spoken of their sadness at his tragic death.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of the boy, named locally as Dylan Holliday.

Police officers had been called at about 5.45pm yesterday evening (Thursday, May 25) to Brooke Close to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Police had sealed off the area near the Shelley Road underpass

Wellingborough resident Shashi Patel often walks through the parkland where the tragic incident took place.

The 63-year-old said: "It's terrible - disgusting. No parent should have to bury their child. He didn't deserve this.

"There should be more for young people to do. As the town is expanding there should be more provision for them, like youth clubs."

One younger resident spoke of his fear of going out at night after being attacked one Halloween.

The Shelley Road underpass

He said: "I used to go out but I got jumped - they kicked my head a few times and stamped on me. Around here people carry knives.

"I hope that Dylan gets his justice."

His grandmother - a resident of more than 40 years - added: "All day long you hear police. I fear for my grandson. It's awful."

Their neighbour who moved to the area three years ago said: "It's sad and tragic - it's a never ending circle."

Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Owner of the Shelley Park Premier Stores in Brooke Close, Math Hillarion, said: "It's very sad. I'm not really scared but I am aware of what's going on."

One passer-by, who did not want to be named, said: "It's a war between young kids with knives, it's sad. I have lived here for 13 years and it's getting worse. It's not the first time [an incident] has happened."

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death and all three remain in police custody.

A 15-year-old who was also stabbed during the incident was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident last night

Senior investigating ffficer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

“For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad. Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to term with what has happened.

“Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”