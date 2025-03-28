Wellingborough Castle theatre ready to mark 30th birthday with Annie-versary show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With rehearsals in full swing, two original cast members from three decades ago have reunited for a trip down memory lane when they played a part in Castle history.
As a 10-year-old, Jo Pennell from Northampton took on the shared role of Annie and was given the privilege of opening the run.
Starring alongside her was a cast of orphans and her nemesis Miss Hannigan, played by professional Susan Moore from Higham Ferrers.
Remembering the show fondly, Jo said: “I can remember all the rehearsals – it felt like they went on forever. Everything was brand new. The first time we rehearsed at the theatre was the dress rehearsal. There was a lot of excitement.”
It was Jo’s first ever time acting and singing on stage. She had been drawn into auditioning after friends at her dance school said they wanted to have a go.
Two Annies were chosen and the girls performed alternate days.
One constant was Susan as the fearsome Miss Hannigan who tried not to scare the ‘little girls’ in real life.
She said: “I was pleased when I got the role. I’d always fancied doing it. At the audition I ripped a doll’s head off! The girls were lovely, although I had to say I hated them.
"The director Dominic was quite a hard taskmaster. I didn’t want to be horrible to the little girls, but he made me go around in rehearsals and ‘bully’ them.”
Cast members had to work around workers putting the finishing touches to the brand new back-stage areas and auditorium, sometimes getting lost in the maze of corridors.
Jo, now 40 and a worker in the NHS, recalls opening night as ‘organised chaos’. The Annies were not required to wear the red dress and curly wigs, instead they had their natural hair.
She said: “I don’t remember being scared of Miss Hannigan. But being Annie gave me main character energy for the rest of my life – everything was so much fun. I loved the attention and it taught me some skills.”
Castle Theatre will celebrate their milestone with Annie's return to the stage in April 2025.
Sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council, through Discover Northamptonshire, the show’s Annies, played by Elsie-May Mander and SydneyBeau Pettigrew, will join a new Miss Hannigan played by Esther Underwood.
For tickets go to https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/castle-theatre-presents-annie
Annie is on from Wednesday April 30 to Friday, May 2 at 7.30pm, with two performances on Saturday, May 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.