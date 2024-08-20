Wellingborough burglary CCTV clue issued by police
Officers investigating a burglary at a business in Wellingborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after the incident on July 29.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 5am on Monday, July 29, three unknown men forced entry to the rear door of a business in Midland Road, damaging the locks. Nothing was taken from inside during the break-in.
“Police believe the man pictured may have useful information about the burglary and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”
The man, or anyone with information about his identity or the burglary, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000464734 when getting in touch to ensure information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.