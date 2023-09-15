Well-known landlady reveals heartbreaking reason why she is abseiling down Northampton's lift tower this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
A well-known landlady is set to abseil down Northampton’s 418 foot lift tower for charity this weekend.
Miranda Richardson, who runs The Squirrels and The Hart in Duston, will be completing the terrifying challenge on Saturday (September 16).
The pub boss is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Care in memory of her late mother, who died from cancer when Miranda was just 15. And following her own battle against the “devastating” disease.
Miranda said: “When I was 11, my mum, who was only 41, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. As an only child this meant my world would never look the same again. For four years I watched my mum slowly lose her battle, aged 45, against the disease. I said goodbye to her for the last time aged 15.
“Fast forward 20 years, there’s me, aged 35, with two small children being diagnosed with mouth cancer. It was truly devastating.”
During their cancer battles, both Miranda and her mother received vital support and care from Macmillan.
Miranda said: "They helped mum and I cope. They were there to help me and my family.
"Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got. If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries. Macmillan’s doing whatever it takes. But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them.
“So being in partnership with Greene King, whose chosen charity is MacMillan, I couldn’t be more inspired. So why not climb down the side of a 418ft lift tower? You know like you do…”
At the time of writing, Miranda has so far raised nearly £1,000, and has thanked everyone who has contributed.