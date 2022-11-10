A jewellers in Northampton has created thousands of keyrings to help raise vital funds for a 10-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer.

Steffans Jewellers in Abington Square is supporting cancer-stricken Weston Favell Primary schoolboy Jesse Mansfield with their Guardian Angel keyring campaign.

Jesse's mother, Zoe, has worked at Steffans for nine years and the company said the news was an “immediate call to action”.

A Steffans spokesman said: "This was an immediate call to action for the Steffans family. It felt like the perfect way to help raise funds for Jesse.

"Zoe has worked for Steffans for over nine years and many of our customers who have visited our diamond room in that time will know how amazing she is. So when we heard the sad news that her beautiful son Jesse was recently diagnosed with a very rare form of leukemia, we wanted to reach out to all of our customers to help give this brave boy the much needed support he needs.

"To help support this campaign, all of the takings from the sales of this year's Guardian Angel keyring will be directly donated to Jesse's journey to help him get the potentially life saving treatment that he needs."

Steffans says it has created a further 1,000 keyrings for people to purchase to support the campaign, with 100 percent of the money raised set to be donated.

The keyrings are available to purchase online or instore for £29.95, and online purchases will be on a click and collect basis so Steffans can ensure every penny raised goes to the charity.

Jesse was diagnosed at Northampton General Hospital with high risk Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) on August 16.

Since the diagnosis, Zoe and dad Dave started a JustGiving page to help fund 'potentially life saving treatment' for Jesse. At the time of writing (Thursday), the fundraiser has raised £90,622 of its £250,000 target.

