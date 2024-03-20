Well-known football club in Northampton goes up for sale for £25k as 'struggling' owner quits

Spencer Community Trust FC

A well-known football club in Northampton has been put up for sale after the last owner quit due to spiralling costs.

Spencer Football Club, in Kingsthorpe, home to dozens of young under-16 footballers, is up for sale with Jenkins Estate Agents for £25,000 and is being advertised as an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’.

The sales advert reads: "Calling all football enthusiasts and investors. Take the helm of Spencer Football Club, a beloved semi-professional football club deeply rooted in the Northampton community. This is your chance to own and lead a thriving football organisation with a rich history and promising future.”

The site’s key features include : four changing rooms, a referee room, disabled toilets, a stock room, a kitchen, a spacious boardroom, and a large function room accommodating up to 150 people, alongside separate ladies', gents', and disabled toilets.

Additionally, the premises feature a sizable car park with 80 spaces, two main pitches, a training pitch, a stand with 50 seats, and a large garage equipped with all necessary tools.

The property is secured with gates and offers a ten-year lease with the option for extension, with the only pending task being the completion of cosmetic and lighting work in the function room.

The current leaseholder, Ajad Miah, who rents the site from West Northants Council (WNC), has spoken out about why he has decided to move on after seven years running the club.

The 43-year-old said: “I’ve done this for a very long time. I’m struggling with it. We’ve had our rates go up and also recently had a leak at the club. We’re struggling.

“It’s upsetting. I wish I could carry on. We’re not really getting any funding from the FA or any support from the council – we’ve reached out but they’ve hiked my bills up.

“I’ve just hit rock bottom… I felt like I couldn’t go on like this. It needs someone else to come in with new energy, pump a little bit more money into it and carry on, really.

“I am deflated. It’s a great venue but I just can’t keep it running and do the improvements. It costs thousands of pounds in rent and utility bills each year.”

Reflecting on his tenure at the club, Mr Miah said: “I feel it added a lot of value around the Kingsthorpe area. I’m really proud of the parents and the volunteers who have helped over the years.

"I’m a Muslim. A lot of my faith talks about helping the community and that’s why I took this on alongside my full-time job. A lot of us here are volunteers. We’ve given it our all.

"It’s a shame it’s come down to this. But I’m hoping someone else will carry on the legacy. It’s got great potential. It needs someone to take it to the next level.”

In regards to the future of the club, Mr Miah said: “The council will take it on as we rent it from them. It might stay empty, derelict or they might find someone to take on the lease.”