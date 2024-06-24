Well-established physio business expands to open brand new rehabilitation centre in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-established physiotherapy business has expanded to open a new rehabilitation centre in Northampton.

Chris Heywood founded Team Rehab UK in 2016 and, eight years on, has now opened his largest base yet in Quarry Road, Brixworth.

He first qualified in the field in 2000 and has worked as a private physio ever since, as well as a spinal clinical researcher for a decade.

With an unconventional background but lots of valuable experience, Chris took the leap to establish his own practice and employ well renowned physios in the area.

Having moved to and from different locations over the past eight years, now was the time to establish a bigger premises with a gym and rehab area that clients can utilise.

“We’ve all worked privately in the area for a long time,” said Chris. “We’re well known in the catchment and we want to be here for the patients we already work with.”

What Chris means by this is that, with a base in Corby, Team Rehab wanted to be closer to those they help in Northampton.

When asked to provide an overview of the services they offer, Chris said: “We help with muscles, joints and bones. We are what we call clinical specialists.”

One of Chris’ clients is ex-Olympic gymnast Dan Keatings and Chris believes it is his morals that attract the trust of people like Dan.

As there is no legal protection for being a clinical specialist, Chris says it is an issue that people with little experience can give themselves that title. With decades of experience, Chris and his team take pride in calling themselves clinical specialists.

“We offer high level assessments and treatment,” the founder continued. “Our USP is we have a closed gym for patients only. We can build them a rehab plan and offer the opportunity to use the gym between sessions to do it.”

“People get used as cash cows and not for their best physical development,” said Chris. “Our motto is honesty, quality and integrity in physiotherapy, and people like our approach.”

The long term goal for Team Rehab UK is to build on their roster of classes, as well as their presence and clientele in the community.

