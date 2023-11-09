Well-established business owner to open Christmas farm shop in popular shopping centre for six weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well-established business owner has been given the opportunity to open a Christmas farm shop in a popular shopping location for six weeks.

Steve Reid, who runs Friars Farm, the Northampton Cheese Company, and the Northampton Charcuterie Co., hopes to continue championing local produce in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the MK Hatch project, ‘The Artisan Collective Farm Shop’ will open in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes from 1pm next Thursday (November 16).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Reid, pictured right, hopes to continue championing local produce in the run up to Christmas.

It will remain open for six weeks and the last day of trading is Boxing Day (December 26).

With six weeks of free retail space up for grabs as part of the project and the fact Midsummer management liked Steve’s farm shop idea, he was awarded the opportunity to make it a reality.

“It had never been done there before,” said Steve. “They wanted us to give it a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked just how important it is to support local producers in the run up to Christmas, Steve said: “These last two years, for a lot of small producers, have been difficult.

Steve runs the well-established and award-winning Friars Farm, Northampton Cheese Company, and Northampton Charcuterie Co.

“To get into a place like Midsummer and the footfall it will give is key to help other small businesses as well.”

Steve described the “ridiculously expensive” rents that businesses face to be able to trade in Northampton and Milton Keynes, but praised Midsummer Place for seeing a “big benefit in helping small, local businesses”.

It has been a busy time for Steve, preparing to open in just a week. He will be welcoming different producers to pop-up at the space, and others to provide their stock for him to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products from Steve’s three businesses will be available at The Artisan Collective Farm Shop – as well as The Confectionist, Phipps Brewery, Ganders Goat, Happy Bees Honey, Nakasero, and Harrison & Griffiths which appeared on Aldi’s Next Best Thing.

Pictured back in October, this is the space The Artisan Collective Farm Shop has to work with for the six weeks it will be open.

The Northampton Cheese Company, located in Foundry Street, is also excitingly working on some new cheeses – which are now being matured in the Phipps Brewery tunnels.

As well as the looming opening of the six-week farm shop, Steve is continuing to try and drive these new cheese variations forward.