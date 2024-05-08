Well-being walk, cafe quiz and family gardening club among the events taking place at Rushden Lakes during May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-being walk, cafe quiz and family gardening club are among the events on offer at Rushden Lakes this month.

The popular retail and leisure attraction is known for shopping and eating out, but there is plenty more going on at the development just off the A45.

Here’s some of the events, activities and services on offer this month:

The selfie board has been given a makeover at Rushden Lakes

1 Tailor Shop at Levi’s – visit Levi’s, Rushden Lakes for all your denim tailoring needs, four days a week. Their expert tailors specialise in extending the lifespan of your favourite garments or reinventing them into something fresh and exciting. Visit for free length alternations, turn jeans into shorts for £5, and much more. For more information go to https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/tailor-shop-at-levis/

2 The Wildlife Trust Beaver Appeal – The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs, and Northants has launched an appeal to raise £73,982, to reintroduce beavers to Northamptonshire after more than 400 years. Delta Pit at Nene Wetlands Nature Reserve (next to Rushden Lakes), has been selected as the perfect home for a family group of beavers. Snap a selfie at Rushden Lakes’ photo wall, which has been refreshed with spring florals and little beavers. To donate, and for more information go to https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/wildlife-trust-launch-appeal-to-return-beavers-to-county-after-400-year-absence/

3 A well-being walk with the Nene Wetlands took place on May 5 – all participants received a free tote bag and a free token for a takeaway hot drink from Magazine Heaven Artisan Café. To book or find out more about future events visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/join-us-for-a-wellbeing-walk/

4 Stuffa Squishie at 360 Play from May 10 to May 12 – from 4pm to 6pm on each of the days, experience the exclusive Stuffa Squishie event at 360 Play. Let your little one’s creativity soar as they customise and craft a Squishie, which will be a lovable companion to treasure for years to come. Pre-booking is essential. Tickets cost £21.95, which includes entry to the centre until 6pm, a child’s meal and drink, and a Squishie. To book, and for more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/stuffa-squishie-event-at-360-play/

5 Café Quiz at Magazine Heaven on Thursday, May 16 – join Magazine Heaven on Thursday, May 16 for their inaugural café quiz from 7pm to 11pm. Hosted at the artisan café, indulge in a meticulously curated alcohol menu featuring exclusive craft IPAs, specialist stouts, and hand-picked wines. Entry to the quiz is just £2 per person. For more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/cafe-quiz-at-magazine-heaven/

6 Family gardening club on Saturday, May 18 – from Saturday, May 18, budding gardeners can join The Wildlife Trust’s monthly gardening club, which offers youngsters and their families the chance to contribute to Rushden Lakes’ community garden. Between 10.30am and midday, participants will discover the wonders of wildlife, while gaining hands-on experience in growing and preparing nutritious food. Prices start at £4 per child (WTBCN member). To book and for more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/family-gardening-club/