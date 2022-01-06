Welingborough residents threatened by masked burglars who stole jewellery

Residents in a Wellingborough house were threatened by a gang of masked raiders who stole jewellery from inside the home in a half-hour ordeal.

The aggravated burglary in Cross Road, close to Eastfield Park, took place on Tuesday, January 4, between 4.45pm and 5.15pm by three men in balaclavas.

Officers from Northants Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help detectives.

File picture

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nathan Murray, said: “Although we believe that this was an isolated incident, I want to reassure the local community that we are taking it seriously and that detectives from our CID are leading the investigation.

“We understand that this incident may cause some concern in the local area however at this stage we are satisfied that it is not linked to any previous crime series.

“The local neighbourhood policing team are in the area to provide reassurance so please feel free to engage with them and discuss any concerns you may have.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious in their local areas to contact us. We would rather be called in good faith to something that turns out to be nothing, than to not be called at all.”

Vinod Patel, chair of Wellingborough and East Northants Independent Advisory Group, said: "The police have informed us of this burglary and are fully investigating this matter. They have also reassured us that this burglary is not linked to anything previously.

“I wanted to reassure the community that the police are doing everything to keep people safe and if you need any support to please contact me.”