A Northampton care home has partnered with a national pet service to offer weekly dog visits for their residents, which a member of staff says has a “monumental” impact.

Spencer House Care Home, in Cliftonville Road, has been working alongside Pets as Therapy for around a year – and they have built a “beautiful relationship” with Vicki and her dog George.

The pair visit the home every Saturday and the benefit to the residents has been described as “totally immeasurable”.

Jan Davenport, who has been the deputy manager at Spencer House for almost seven years, said: “These types of services bring our elderly client group such joy and they can be very emotional at times.

“Our residents are keen animal lovers and this can often evoke memories of their own pets.”

Jan, who has worked for Avery Healthcare for almost 15 years, says the atmosphere at the home is as if they are “one big family” – which is an important sentiment for the company.

“We’re intimate, homely, welcoming and we operate as one big family,” she added.

Having offered similar sessions with pets previously, Spencer House approached Pets as Therapy almost a year ago to kickstart the working relationship.

Vicki has learnt which residents are particularly receptive to her dog George and Jan described her as being “very respectful” during visits.

“The impact of them coming is monumental and so emotional,” said Jan. “It’s thought provoking, uplifting and it’s so vital they still have contact with pets.”

Vicki and George were selected as ambassadors for Pets as Therapy and they kindly asked Spencer House if they, and the residents, would like to take part in a national marketing campaign.

A photoshoot took place at the end of last month and Jan says they are all proud to have been selected for “such a beautiful cause”. The residents also enjoyed being able to give back, for all that Vicki and George have done for them through the weekly visits over the past year.

As many of the residents are animal lovers, other activities – such as visiting farms, and exotic creatures and critters being brought to the home – have also taken place in the past.

The care home would like to continue building on their partnership with Pets as Therapy as time goes on, and give back by hosting events in aid of a number of animal charities.

Spencer House is also looking to establish more connections among the local community, particularly to see a volunteer gardening group set up this year. Jan urges anyone who could help with this to kindly get in touch with Spencer House.

They will continue to nurture their collaboration with Abington Vale School, who visit the home weekly. The young people sharing their experiences with the residents remains an important part of their week.