We will remember them: Northampton town centre falls silent for Remembrance Sunday service

Hundreds of onlookers fell quiet as the bells of Alll Saints Church marked 11am while a parade made up of Northamptonshire's veterans, regiments and cadet forces stood at ease by the war memorial.

Many shops across the town also closed their doors in time for the two minute's silence to mark the moment of reflection in memory of the lives lost to war.

Father Oliver Coss, rector of All Saints Church, said: "It was a beautiful day. The sun shone on us at the moment of the two minute's silence.

"It was a wonderful turn out for this year and a rare moment of oneness to share with people at what can feel like such a divisive time.

"It's so nice that everyone can still come together for a moment of remembrance."

Laying of the wreaths Northampton's Remembrance Sunday parade brought the town together for a moment of silence this weekend.

A huge turnout Hundreds of people met in the town centre to watch the parade and take part in the service.

Northampton Sea Cadets The parade was made up of over a dozen Northampton-based units and organisations - such as the Northampton Sea Cadets of TS Laforey.

Beneath the poppies, row on row Dozens of wreaths were laid at the town's war memorial.

