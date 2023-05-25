Two groups hoping to “make a real difference” joined forces to litter pick an area described as in “desperate need”.

Northants Litter Wombles partnered up with The University of the Third Age, better known as the u3a – which offers more than 100 groups across Northampton to give older individuals new experiences.

This morning (May 24), around 20 people from across both groups met in St Andrew’s Road, Semilong for an hour-and-a-half of litter picking.

The collaboration came about as Sally Romain, the chair at Northants Litter Wombles, is a member of the u3a herself.

She met Jenny Gaskill, the leader of the u3a’s ‘new experiences’ group, and they both saw it as the perfect opportunity to organise a session for people to get stuck in.

Sally said: “We joined forces to blitz an area that desperately needed it, as the new experiences group wanted to use their time to make a real difference.

“It’s a part of town that seems quite neglected and on a walk there recently, I saw fly tipping and rubbish that had been left there for a long time.

The attendees were pleased to give the area "some much-needed TLC".

“Everyone was really happy to give that area of town some much-needed TLC.”

Group leader Jenny told this newspaper that a lot of the activities they offer on a one-time basis are designed to be fun, but it was the right next step to take on a community-based project like the litter pick.

When asked why it is important to take pride in where you live and group together as a community to make a difference, Sally said: “It’s good for your mental health and sense of wellbeing.

“It became obvious in lockdown just how important your environment is, particularly when we could only go outside for a short time each day.

They also litter picked the streets that join to St Andrew's Road, opposite Millers Meadow.

“Green and aesthetically pleasing spaces are good for you, and it’s good to be connected to your environment.”

Sally hopes that after trying litter picking for the first time, some of the attendees will take it up for themselves in their own areas.

She described it as “addictive” as “when you start picking litter, you cannot ignore it”.